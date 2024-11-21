Liverpool could secure £25m bargain as Lyon face Ligue 2 relegation threat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The Lyon attacker could be one of their first players to leave given the French club’s money troubles.

Liverpool’s interest in Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki could be made easier due to their financial struggles.

Cherki, 21, has been touted as a future star for years, ever since breaking into the Lyon first team as a 16-year-old, the same year in which he made his Champions League debut and the footballing world has kept a keen eye on him ever since. His sharp ascent, however, was derailed by injuries which stalled his progress. Yet he remains a youngster with plenty of experience, and has played almost every level of youth international football, including with the Olympic Team in the summer. With over 150 appearances for Lyon, he is highly experienced.

Lyon owner John Textor has claimed there is ‘no chance’ that the club will be forced into Ligue 2 due to their financial situation. However, the National Directorate of Management Control handed Lyon a transfer ban for the January window and provisional relegation from France’s top tier at the end of the current campaign as a result of financial mismanagement. He said: “We will not be relegated, there is no chance,” the American said, as reported by L’Equipe. “I know that our situation makes some sceptical. I prefer the Premier League system which punishes clubs differently.

“We have resources that go well beyond the club. Even if we fail on all our global initiatives, of €700 million, our owners will not let the group sink. There is no chance of being relegated.”

For Liverpool, it is certainly a boost in their pursuit of Cherki. French news outlet RMC Sport have been reporting that Liverpool are intensifying their interest and that £25m would be enough to secure him. The club understand that there are other clubs interested and they have been known to move swiftly to secure a player when needed - and it could be the case again here.

Blessed with quick feet, imagination and flair, it is safe to say that Cherki is a rare diamond in the modern game. While his output has been lower at Lyon, he would certainly thrive in a top side who dominate the ball and he would benefit from better players around him. It would complicate matters in terms of players competing for places given he is best in an attacking midfield role. That puts Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai on notice and game time would be reduced if Cherki arrived.