Liverpool FC transfer news: The Euro 2024 star could be a surprise deal for the Reds.

Liverpool’s interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili could allow them to sign up to three players, according to reports in Spain.

Mamardashvili was one of the breakout stars of Euro 2024 as he starred in the group stages for Georgia before they were eventually knocked out by Spain in the knockout rounds. His performances caught the eye as the keeper made a joint-record most saves in a group stages and was key for his country as they progressed from Group F alongside Portugal and Turkey.

The 23-year-old has built a strong reputation in Spain as well but Valencia’s financial situation is well-known, and the £25m fee that has been reported by Spanish media could see them reinvest into their squad before the window shuts. Previous reports claimed Liverpool were interested in signing the keeper as a future replacement for Alisson Becker, and they would then loan him back to Spain for at least one season.

With Mamardashvili earning over €3m a year in wages, the club believes the transfer fee plus the removal of his wages from the books, could see them sign up to three players amid growing concerns over players’ wages across their squad. Relevo also reported that talks were set to take place sometime later this week. With Alisson still regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, the 31-year-old has been at the club since 2018. Yet, he looks set to continue to be a key figure with no concrete reports from England regarding his future. Mamardashvili wants to move there but not while the Brazilian is at the club - as he wants to be a number one wherever he does move to next.

Bournemouth were linked with a move and certainly have the means to secure a deal and it remains an ‘open option’. Alisson reportedly received interest from Saudi Arabia this summer but it was quickly dismissed as his deal is set to run until 2027 at Anfield.