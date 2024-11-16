Liverpool could sign 'the next Eden Hazard' for £25m due to Lyon's financial woes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: The Reds could bring in a very talented youngster for a lower price due to ongoing financial issues.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki - and a deal could be easier due to their financial issues.

Cherki, 21, has been touted as a future star ever since making his debut, age 16. His first goal came not long after which made him the youngest scorer in the club’s history. He has already totalled 152 appearances, scoring 19 goals and assisting 28 but he has been linked with an exit for years.

As it stands, his deal is set to expire in 2026 and, according to L’Équipe, he has already rejected Paris Saint-Germain and the club reportedly values him around €25m. Liverpool have inquired ‘once again’ and he would no doubt be a strong addition. Plus, given the club’s huge debt, it is likely that we will see them make sales across the next few windows to help claw back some funds. He has been earmarked as a future star and compared to Eden Hazard due to his build, ability to dribble and quality of either foot.

Across all competitions in Europe’s top five leagues, he ranks in the 90th percentile (or above) for 41 metrics. For reference, Mohamed Salah has just 22. Cherki operates as an attacking midfielder but is equally capable off either flank due to his technical ability.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of footage from training showcasing his natural ability and talent. This incredible touch and chipped finish is clearly a mind-blowing skill and display of quality. His output has been criticised but it has been far from an easy ride in recent years due to injury and Lyon going through plenty of turmoil and change as a club.

With Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai tasked with being the advanced midfielders, the future is bright given their ages and current quality. Cherki could well be added into the mix but it would complicate the depth in their squad. Signing for another club would give him a guaranteed starting place as it will be hugely difficult to come by at Liverpool.