Liverpool could move for PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, who reportedly has a €37m release clause and could be an alternative target.

The Reds are close to selling both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with the senior midfield duo set to make the move to join the Saudi Arabian Pro League. Jurgen Klopp has also already seen four other midfielders from last season’s squad depart as well which should prompt another midfielder signing after already bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite those two additions, one key position that needs addressing is defensive midfield; Fabinho has been the first-choice option there ever since his move from Monaco in 2018 and he has been key in their successes over the years.

There have been links with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Kalvin Phillips, Cheick Doucoure and Romeo Lavia, but the first two are seemingly unattainable, while there is a question mark over both Lavia and Doucoure as the duo are said to cost £50m and £70m respectively. All of this has left them struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Liverpool could turn to Sangare, whose stats are very impressive in comparison to Lavia and Doucoure. The Ivory Coast international boasts more experience as a whole, as he has competed in the Europa League and Champions League on multiple occasions.

Standing tall at 1.91m, he is a huge physical presence but he also has an eye for goal. He netted eight goals in all competitions from a deeper position, as well as posting three assists last season. He’s also shown he is comfortable on the ball as well, as he averages 7.58 progressive passes per 90 and he completes 83.7% of his 60 attempeted passes per 90.

Of course, those numbers are from the Eredivise, a league which is far inferior to the strength of the Premier League, but plenty of players have managed to take the step up over the years and Sangare has had three years to develop in Holland’s top league. Plus, Cody Gakpo, Sangare’s former teammate, has certainly enjoyed himself in England since making the switch in January.

He had previously spoke about his Premier League ambitions in 2022 when he was linked with Newcastle and it is certainly a dream to follow in the footsteps of previous African greats: “Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine but a dream of every footballer.

“That is the biggest and most important league in the world. Drogba and Touré are the great legends of Ivorian football. Players who really put African football on the map.”

Sangare could emerge as a cheaper and more experienced alternative to their current targets but the club is still struggling to lock down a target capable of replacing the outgoing Fabinho.

