Roberto De Zerbi is no longer in the running to be the new Liverpool manager according to the latest reports.

With Xabi Alonso having already ruled himself out of the running, they will have to look at alternative targets. That includes Sporting's Ruben Amorim and De Zerbi - or so we thought. The Brighton manager has impressed since arriving in 2022 and has been praised for his playing style.

The latest news from Sky Sports has revealed that De Zerbi is not being considered among the leading candidates for the Liverpool job, the Reds have turned their attention elsewhere. It also stated that he was in the running but he is now one of a few, including Alonso, to be ruled out of the job.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there is a £12-13m release clause in his current deal and Bayern Munich are focusing their efforts on him with Thomas Tuchel departing in the summer. Sky Germany have reported that 'De Zerbi and Nagelsmann are currently the top candidates' and that leaves Liverpool focusing on fewer targets, with Amorim being the only concrete figure at the current time.

Amorim, who has been hugely impressive at Sporting, is being targeted by Barcelona and Chelsea and Liverpool face competition for his signature. His 3-4-2-1 system has developed a young crop of talented stars and his focus on using two attacking midfielders behind the main striker could certainly suit their current squad.