Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has impressed with the first-team during pre-season and there could be scope for the youngster to be involved with the squad going forward.

The 20-year-old has been part of a strong academy contingent that has impressed Jurgen Klopp so far. Quansah had enoyed a brief loan spell at Bristol Rovers which included 16 games in League 1, including 15 starts, as the Warrington-native earned valuable senior minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was an experience he reflected on with the official Liverpool website prior to the club’s pre-season travels: “It was valuable experience that I needed. I learnt so much and I can just tell from the performances I had I’ve got so much to learn and obviously I’ve sort of shown that I can hold my own as well.”

The Reds had been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill - another young defender who has developed across the football leagues, as well as shining at youth international level, before stepping up to Brighton last season on loan. Quansah’s experience to date boasts a similar route, albeit a few years behind, but he’s looking more and more like a player that Klopp may keep around.

During their latest pre-season win over Leicester, he produced a fine goal-saving block by putting his body on the line in what was an inspired bit of defending. Outside of that, he quitely went about his business looking composed and at home in the side.

He completed 36 of his 37 passes and his ability to play forward has been extremely impressive as he has recorded two key passes across the games to date - a figure that is more than any of the other centre-backs so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside that, he’s won six of his seven defensive duels, managed 14 recoveries, six interceptions, as well as completing 20/21 forward passes. His ability to play out from the back combined with his 1.90m athletic frame and calm demeanour has certainly caught the eye so far.

If he is to break into the first-team squad, he would be the first for a long time. Of course, the one player he would need to leave to enter the first-team squad is the last centre-back to break through; Nat Phillips broke into the first-team during Liverpool’s defensive crisis in the 2020/21 season but has been on the periphery ever since.

The club has been reluctant to move him on as recently as January, due to injuries suffered by their centre-back quartet - who are all prone to regular knocks.

Given that Phillips deserves a move to finally achieve regular first-team football, Quansah could only move into the first-team squad if he leaves and, unfortunately, there’s been no real movement on that despite previous interest from Leeds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quansah could enjoy minutes in the Europa League group stages and in the early rounds of the cup competitions, depending on the draws, if he is allowed into the squad. However, a loan move to a Championship or League 1 side, or even abroad, would clearly be the best route if he doesn’t.