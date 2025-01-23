Liverpool make final January decision on 'weapon' after two bids rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town both had bids turned down by Liverpool for the winger.

Ben Doak will remain at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season - ending any talk he could depart Liverpool on a permanent basis.

The winger moved to the Championship side in August to gain valuable senior minutes and enhance his promising progress. Doak is highly rated by the Reds but was down the pecking order to Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa in terms of wide options.

So far, he has thrived for Boro as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League. He scored a sublime goal in a 2-0 win over play-off rivals West Brom on Tuesday night, extending his record for Michael Carrick’s outfit to three goals and six assists in 23 appearances.

Given his eye-catching performances, Doak has caught the eye of Premier League clubs. Reports suggest Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace both had bid rejected by Liverpool in the region of £15 million during the January transfer window, with Arne Slot’s side valuing the Scotland international at double that figure.

Middlesbrough supporters would have naturally been worried whether Doak’s time at the Riverside Stadium would be cut short should the Reds’ asking price be met. However, Carrick has confirmed that the deadline for the 19-year-old to be recalled to Anfield has now passed.

And the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is delighted he will continue to work with Doak. Via the Northern Echo, Carrick said: The deadline has passed for Ben. I said along I was calm! Obviously we’re really happy he’s here, but genuinely, it hasn’t been a big thing for us.

"He showed again tonight how dangerous he is and then scored a terrific goal. It’s something he can do a little bit more, come inside onto his left foot, because it’s something he’s good at as well. I’m delighted with it.

“He’s got that weapon and unique threat. The way he plays the game, everyone has their own strengths, but the way Ben plays the game, he’s always in the game and always a threat. We’re obviously happy he’ll be staying here. He’s a big role and he’ll continue to do that for the time that he’s here."

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer of 2022 when he was aged 16. Days before he celebrated his 17th birthday, he came off the bench to make his debut in a Carabao Cup victory over Derby County before signing a professional contract.

In total, he has played 10 times for the Reds, with three of his outings arriving in the Premier League. Shortly after joining Boro, Doak said: “I had a few clubs with eyes on me. The club helped me pick as well and I watched a few Boro games and I knew a few of the lads here.

“I didn’t think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially to be honest the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side and the team just naturally caters to my game.

“The club (Liverpool) helps you narrow it down, then you speak to the gaffers and then just pick the team that takes your fancy and Arne Slot obviously approved of the choice. He said Michael’s team play really good football, he’s got the team playing really well.”