Liverpool are poised to let the youngster head out the exit door

Liverpool defender Calum Scanlon is ‘set’ to join Millwall on loan, according to a report by London News Online. The left-back is expected to link up with the Championship side on a temporary basis before the end of the transfer window.

The England youth international, who is 19-years-old, will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the second tier to help boost his development. If a deal to The Den goes through, it would be his first move away from Anfield.

Liverpool snapped up the youngster back in 2020 and he has since been a key player for their development side. Prior to his switch to Merseyside, he rose up through the academy ranks at Birmingham City.

He penned his first professional contract with the Reds in 2022 and has trained with the first-team in the past. The full-back made his senior debut under former boss Jurgen Klopp in October last year in a Europa League clash against Toulouse.

Scanlon has since played once more for Liverpool and is now reportedly poised to link up with Millwall. They are managed by their former striker Neil Harris and will hope he boosts their defensive department.

After joining the Reds four years ago, the player said at the time: “It was a no-brainer really. I knew what I had to do. I knew it was the best for my development. When I first heard Liverpool were interested in signing me, I was ecstatic. It was an amazing feeling. I went to the training ground, met the coaches and I knew I had found the perfect place to develop. It was surreal.

“It was an amazing club with amazing history, passionate fans. It was really everything you could ask for. I just instantly knew that this was a special club that I wanted to be a part of. “I think I was around U14s, U15s where I tried left-back. At first it took quite a while to get used to but then I realised I was getting much more of the ball. Ever since then, I’ve just enjoyed it and really felt comfortable in that position. Obviously I don’t mind where I play, as long as I’m on the pitch.

“Obviously going straight into left-back, there’s different demands of the game and I had to find quickly that defending was very important. I made sure that I was good defensively one-v-one and I’m still working on that to this day.”

He added: “Long term, I wish to break into the first team here. I’ve looked at players such as Curtis Jones, Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Jarell Quansah a recent one, Harvey Elliott, they’re all amazing players that have had an amazing pathway and they’ve showed the younger players – like myself and even younger ones in the academy – that there is a pathway and if you work hard enough then the hard work pays off, like they’ve showed.”

Liverpool have won their first two Premier League fixtures of the new season 2-0 away at Ipswich Town and at home to Brentford. They face Manchester United next as they look to make it three on the spin.