Football injury expert Ben Dinnery has warned Liverpool how to handle Federico Chiesa from a fitness standpoint amid reports that a move is close to being completed. All reports point towards the Juventus attacker heading to Anfield in the coming days with the 26-year-old having already reportedly ‘said yes’ to a potential move. The two clubs are now working on a fee which should be no issue given he has entered the final year of his deal and the Turin side want to offload him.

One worry for fans with Chiesa is his chequered injury record. Having struggled since suffering an ACL injury in early 2022, he has failed to reach the heights we saw prior to the unfortunate injury. Yet, last season was a positive step in correcting that as he missed just six games across the entire season, netting 10 goals and providing three assists.

Expert Dinnery has told Online Slots Real Money that Liverpool would need to slowly expose him to the physical demands of the Premier League if they were to complete a deal for the Italian. “It's a difficult one to call as you need to compare the physical demands of each league. If Liverpool agree a deal with him, he’ll undergo that medical process, and a recommendation will be made.

“All Liverpool and Arne Slot can do is try to integrate the player fully to mitigate as much as possible the risk of an old injury flaring up. They have the strength, depth and cover within that squad to be able to slowly introduce the player at the right moment and build him up, rather than throwing him in at the deep end.

“If Liverpool slowly build up Chiesa’s workload and exposure to a league as physical as the Premier League, that will hopefully keep him in a place where he’s fit and available for most of the season,” Dinnery said. “However, as we’ve seen with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, there are no guarantees it’ll be that simple, so they should do their due diligence before rushing him into game time.

“There are players who have come into the Premier League with exemplary records and turned out to be injury prone – such as the likes of Thomas Partey and N’Golo Kante – so it’s difficult to make that comparison and be able to tell how a player will cope physically in a different country, but they should be cautious about their approach.”