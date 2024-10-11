Liverpool 'draw up' three potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements as transfer plan revealed

The future of the Liverpool star is currently up in the air due to ongoing contract talks.

Liverpool are reportedly putting together a contingency plan for life without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender’s deal expires at the end of the season and if no deal is agreed before January, he will be able to sign a pre-contract to leave the club next summer. As it stands, fans are worried about him alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, both of whom are in the same position.

Paul Joyce, of The Times, claimed last week that there has been an impasse reached in contracts with all three, suggesting that it isn’t as straightforward as years gone by. All three may be considering their future and a change could well be on the cards. According to Caughtoffside, Liverpool are being linked with three potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold which include Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, AS Roma’s Vanderson and Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode. Here’s a small review of each player.

Jeremie Frimpong

The Bayer Leverkusen star enjoyed the best season of his professional career last year as he was a key cog in Xabi Alonso’s side that won the title undefeated. With 14 goals and 12 assists, his figures were akin to something we see from an attacker but he played as a wing-back rather than a back four, like Alexander-Arnold, which could be an issue.

Vanderson

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Monaco defender is a brilliant tackler and ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles and the 97th for interceptions. He’s also an above-average attacker for a full-back but the 23-year-old certainly would be a fine addition with all-round play. Having been a key figure for Monaco, he also won two caps for Brazil and recently managed two assists in their UEFA Champions League victory over Barcelona and his heatmap is almost identical to Alexander-Arnold, meaning he is a more natural positional replacement.

Michael Kayode

Lastly, the Fiorentina defender, aged 20, is the least experienced with just 42 appearances for the Italian side. The Italy U21 international is still a work in progress and needs far more game time before stepping up to a big club - he’s not even a key starter in Serie A as of yet. The Reds will most likely keep him on a shortlist for the future but both Frimpong and Vanderson are more experienced and simply better players, ranking them as better deals overall.

