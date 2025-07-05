Liverpool have been linked with in-form Newcastle striker Alexander Isak but a move this summer remains very unlikely. | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season

To say Liverpool have impressed so far with their business in this transfer window is an understatement. They may have had the most impressive transfer window of all and it is still not over.

Not only did the Reds break the British transfer window in a stunning swoop for Florian Wirtz, they also addressed their two most glaring issues, left-back and right-back, with the additions of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also arrived as back-up to Alisson in goal, resulting in the departure of long-term No2 Caoimhín Kelleher to Brentford.

Next on Arne Slot’s wish list is Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi, with Jarell Quansah set to depart and contract negotiations between the club and Ibrahima Konaté still at an impasse. The next, and likely final, port of call will be for Slot to work out who his forward options will be next term. With several departures still a possibility and incomings likely to follow, we had a look at what the Reds’ attacking options could be in 2025/26.

Who could leave Anfield?

Darwin Nunez is one who has been touted for an exit for some time. He is evidently not fancied by Slot, made clear by his just eight Premier League starts last season, only one coming after Christmas in the title-winning run-in. Napoli have been strongly linked, but may hope for Liverpool to lower their reported €60m (£51m) asking price for the Uruguayan.

In an even less surprising move, last summer’s solitary arrival Federico Chiesa may cut his losses and return to Italy this summer. The 27-year-old played just 104 minutes of Premier League football in his first season in England, making one solitary start when the title was won. Napoli have also been reported to hold an interest in Chiesa, who will hope to move in order to return to the Italian national team set-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Another player who may force through a move to get more minutes is Harvey Elliott, who shone for England U21s at the recent European Championship and will hope to soon get his chance with the senior side. Elliott is attracting plenty of interest from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Wolves and RB Leipzig, with a price tag of between £40m - £50m likely to depend on clauses within the deal such as a buy-back option.

Luis Díaz has been subject of interest from Barcelona for some weeks now, though continued worries over the Catalan club’s financial situation may impact their ability to push through with a deal. Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race for the 28-year-old, in addition to interest from Saudi Arabia. But Liverpool do not feel pressured to sell, so it will be a case of considering the situation if the right offer were to come in.

Who will stay and who will sign?

If the four players above were all to depart, Liverpool would be left with significantly less attacking options and a desire for improvements to come in. With Mohamed Salah’s position on the right set in stone and Cody Gakpo likely to play down the left. A new striker will be be needed in place of Nunez.

Could that be Alexander Isak? He may cost north of £150m but with the sales listed in addition to that of Jarell Quansah, Liverpool could make as much as that, if not more, in incomings. In that case, why not? The signing of Isak would certainly complete a dream transfer window.

With the centre-forward position sorted out and then some, attention would turn to ensuring there is back-up in each attacking position. Finding an understudy for Salah is difficult, considering the Egyptian does not miss a game and so his understudy would get hardly any minutes at all - something learnt the hard way by Chiesa and Elliott.

The solution could be to promote Ben Doak, fresh from a successful loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough, to the first team. The 19-year-old would likely not demand much, except to be given the chance to get minutes off the bench. Doak has been the subject of interest himself, though, amidst murmurings he may be included as part of a deal for Guéhi. To obtain their dream selection of attacking options for next season, Liverpool should refrain from this.

Finally, a replacement for Díaz would be on the cards. AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been previously linked with Liverpool according to Football Insider, and could arrive in a £60m deal to compete with Gakpo down the left. The arrival of the Portuguese international would surely complete a transfer window to remember and give Liverpool an array of attacking options capable of winning it all.