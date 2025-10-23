Alexander Isak, left, and Hugo Ekitike, right, have typically been substituted on for one another for Liverpool - never playing upfront as a duo. | Getty Images

Liverpool spent big on strikers in the summer but Hugo Ekitike is proving that he should be the one to lead the line, not Alexander Isak.

When England tried to shoehorn Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into the same team it never really functioned as well as their individual talents suggested it should.

Arne Slot faces a similar conundrum trying to fit record signing Alexander Isak into the same team as Hugo Ekitike. Both forwards are capable of playing in wider areas of the pitch, however, their best work is done as a central striker in the sort of system that allows them to drift but sees them with runners from either side and from midfield.

Against Eintracht Frankfurt, it was clear who staked their claim to be first choice.

Alexander Isak struggles again as Hugo Ekitike shines for Liverpool

Isak was always going to be up against it after spending the whole summer doing little more than keeping himself ticking over. Not only is he still some way off in terms of fitness, the Sweden international has a lot of game time to catch up with too as seen by some of his recent missed chances. According to FotMob, Isak was the lowest rated outfield player for Liverpool before being replaced by Federico Chiesa at half-time, aside from the early departed Jeremie Frimpong due to injury. He also had the lowest score of 5/10 on Liverpool World’s player ratings.

With 0.48 xG, expected goals, Isak had two solid chances to open his Champions League account for Liverpool. One of these was classified as a big chance. Isak was best and tidy in the first half but only did enough to score 6.5 on the statistics site’s player ratings. Ekitike on the other hand put in a much more assured display to suggest that it is he who is the no.9 that Slot should turn to regardless of how much money was paid for the two strikers.

In an all action display, the 23-year old had a 94% pass success rate, made 68% of his attempted dribbles and won 5/6 duels too. Ekitike also scored without the need for a big chance. The no.9 jersey belongs to Ekitike and Isak has to do much more when he is given the chance to wrestle it off him. What he did at Newcastle United is now in the past.

Should Ekitike be the man to lead the line for Liverpool?

Ekitike now has six goals since signing from Frankfurt which is made all the more impressive with him having only made seven starts. It isn’t just his goals that have seen his name preferred by many with Gary Lineker and Micah Richard on The Rest is Football in no doubt as to who should lead the line for Liverpool: “But I'll ask one question. At the moment, if you’re picking your nine, you go Ekitike ahead of Isak?”

To which Richards agreed: “Without doubt, you've just answered the question yourself. If you say you’d give Isak a little bit more time, where does he get his minutes from? Okay, on international [duty] maybe, but Ekitike, he's the better nine at the moment. It's as simple as that. He's fitter. He's sharper.”

Not only is Ekitike “fitter and sharper” he is in goalscoring form too. Something Isak has yet to find with his previous conviction.