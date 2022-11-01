Liverpool only lost two matches in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season

Liverpool’s inconsistency in the Premier League continued at the weekend as they were humiliated by Leeds United, with the visitors claiming all three points thanks to a late goal. The Whites hadn’t won a league match since August.

The Reds’ defeat comes after their narrow loss against Nottingham Forest last time out, but only weeks after they put on an impressive performance to. beat Manchester City. A number of surprise results so far has left them 9th in the Premier League table - 15 points from the top and only five points from the relegation zone.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were once again expected to challenge for the title this season after the German put pen to paper on a new deal, however it is looking increasingly unlikely that they will be reaching the heights of the top two in the current campaign.

We have taken a look at the stats to see where the supercomputer predicts Liverpool to finish in the Premier League this season, from bottom to top, as well as some of the best photos from the 2022/23 season so far...

1. Nottingham Forest Pts: 30. GD: -42. Chance of relegation: 71%

2. Bournemouth Pts: 34. GD: -38. Chance of relegation: 53%

3. Wolves Pts: 36. GD: -26. Chance of relegation: 41%

4. Southampton Pts: 39. GD: -22. Chance of relegation: 28%