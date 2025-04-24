Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have earned promotion to the Premier League and they have been linked with one of Liverpool’s players.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a return to the Premier League for a side many believe should be there. Perhaps there has not been as much fascination compared to when the feat was achieved five years ago. When Leeds United made it back to the top flight for the first time since 2004, the cult of Marcelo Bielsa did not just captivate those in West Yorkshire. Plenty were tantalised.

Even though there might not have been as much enrapture, no-one can argue the Whites do not deserve to have gone up this term. After accruing 94 points with two games to spare, Leeds will be rubbing shoulders in the upper echelons once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the vast fanbase that the club has, the Whites will no doubt be wary that the 2025-26 campaign will come with its challenges. Leeds only have to look at the teams that beat them to promotion last season. Southampton and Leicester City have already been consigned back to the Championship and Ipswich Town are soon to follow.

There will need to be investment in the squad to have a chance of survival. There are some decent players in the current set-up such as Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Brenden Aaronson yet more will be required to avoid the drop.

Leeds plans after Premier League promotion

Leeds will bank a £110 million windfall from returning to the Premier League. That will help to bring in fresh faces. Chairman Paraag Marathe said after promotion was secured: “The Premier League is where Leeds belongs, and our goal is to establish a long-term presence there. With that in mind, we have been quietly preparing the club for this moment. The road ahead won’t be easy but we are ready to step confidently into this next chapter.”

Plans are afoot at Elland Road. And with promotion secured, it could see Daniel Farke's side accelerate interest in a member of Liverpool's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeping department has proven somewhat of a problem for the Elland Road outfit. Illan Meslier has had his struggles and found himself dropped to the bench for the past five games, with Karl Darlow coming in. Meslier faces a precarious future. He was also axed two years ago when Leeds were relegated from the top flight. Sam Allardyce, who was parachuted in to try to secure safety with four games remaining - admitted the Frenchman was 'having a crisis'.

There are doubts about Meslier's future. While he has been at the Whites since 2019 and made 204 appearances, football is a ruthless business. They may look to go in a different direction.

Kelleher links

One keeper who is likely to be available is Caoimhin Kelleher. In truth, it would be a surprise if the Republic of Ireland international remains at Anfield beyond the summer.

Kelleher has proven to be a top-class operator in his own right. He has deputised magnificently for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker when required and is more than deserving of a Premier League title-winning medal. Kelleher has featured 20 times this season, including victories over Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Chelsea while Alisson was injured. Former manager Jurgen Klopp called the Cork-born man the best No.2 in the world, having been between the posts when Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2022 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet a departure in the coming months seems inevitable. Kelleher has expressed his desire to become first choice in his own right. He’s said it on several occasions. His deal expires in the summer of 2026 and Liverpool will not want to lose him on a free transfer. And the fact that Georgi Mamardashvili will be joining from Valencia on July 1 means Kelleher could finally be given the green light to depart.

Speaking on international duty in September, Kelleher said: "I made it clear in the last few years that I want to go somewhere and be a number one. The club has made that decision to get a goalkeeper (Mamardashvili) which makes it look like they’ve made a decision to go in another direction. Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. It’s not always in my hands to fully make the decision. My ambition is clear. I’m good enough and I want to go and play week in, week out."

Kelleher will not be short of suitors. Any Premier League club who requires a new keeper would be folly not to look at the 26-year-old. Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United have also been linked. But Leeds have also been credited with an interest - and they could be the one that try to steal a march.