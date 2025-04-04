Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool player has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly being eyed by Leeds United if they are promoted to the Premier League and they possibility of a pursuit for the Republic of Ireland international now appears more likely after a major decision from Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Kelleher will enter the final year of his Anfield contract next season and he has publicly stated his desire on a number of occasions to become a regular starter. The Irishman was in goal for the Reds on Wednesday night and kept a clean sheet as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby.

He was selected due to Alisson Becker being out with concussion following a head collision while on international duty with Brazil. Kelleher has been a hugely-reliable number two when stepping up to cover injuries to Alisson while he has also shown his capabilities in cup competitions.

Kelleher ‘unwilling’ to sign new Liverpool contract

The Ireland international is reportedly not going to sign a new deal at Liverpool as he seeks to make a move elsewhere. He has been linked with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Chelsea as well as Bournemouth but reports from TEAMtalk this week claimed Leeds have their eye on the goalkeeper - if they can return to the top flight.

Liverpool are set to demand between £30m-£40m for Kelleher as they look to cash in on the goalkeeper. The Reds have already signed Valencia number one Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of next season while Alisson is set to stick around as he still has two years remaining on his deal dome the end of the campaign.

Leeds are linked with a new goalkeeper amid questions around Illan Meslier’s long-term future at the club. The Frenchman has dropped a handful of clangers for Leeds this season, in moments that have the potential to cost them automatic promotion. He fluffed an easy catch against Sunderland earlier in the season as a gentle cross beat him in the last minute as Leeds drew 2-2. Last weekend, he dropped a cross that was then put into the net against Swansea as the Welsh side then scored a late equaliser with the ball squirming under Meslier’s hand.

Farke makes brutal Meslier call - as door now open for new goalkeeper

Ahead of their game with Luton Town this weekend, manager Daniel Farke has taken the decision to drop Meslier in favour of former Newcastle United man Karl Darlow. Farke said: "Big believer to have clarity on the goalkeeper position - I have taken my decision and spoke to the goalkeepers, Karl will play on Saturday, Illan will be on the bench. We all know Illan's had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest. In general, your number one you're a bit more careful to change than an outfield player.

"If they [an outfield player] have one or two difficult games, you can rotate a bit. In the goalkeeper position it's important you don't change game-to-game, even after a few mistakes.

"I made it quite clear, the last time we spoke about this topic, it's professional football and you have to deliver good performances and perform well. [In the] Last weeks we felt he could have done better in a few situations. Right now, it was a decision I feel I had to make and to protect him a little bit.

"The camera and spotlight is on him, he's still a young man, the weight of the world is on his shoulders, and we have to protect him."

The decision opens the door for Leeds to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer but whether they get promoted and then agree to meet Liverpool’s minimum £30m asking price remains another question. If Chelsea or Newcastle firm up their interest, the Irishman may be more inclined to sign for a more established Premier League club.