Liverpool 'expect' £15m-rated star to push for an exit after Klopp 'blocked' his transfer last summer
Liverpool are expected to undergo a huge transformation within their squad at the end of the season as a number of players have been linked with summer exits. The departure of Jurgen Klopp has sparked a number of rumours surrounding the future of certain key players, and only the upcoming transfer window will prove whether these are true or not.
Those who are approaching the end of their contracts, like Thiago and Joël Matip, are expected to move onto their next chapters. However, there are a number of players who have been linked to monetary sales as well.
One player who looks increasingly likely to be moved on once the season ends is Caoimhín Kelleher, who has been wanting to find regular first team football for a while now. The Ireland international stepped up massively this season during Alisson’s absence but as expected, he dropped back to second string once the Brazilian returned.
Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool ‘expect’ Kelleher to ‘push for a summer exit’ as he continues his search to become a cemented number one choice at a new club. The 25-year-old has proven his ability over the years at Anfield as Alisson’s deputy, but there is no room for him to become the first choice.
The report claims that Klopp ‘blocked’ Kelleher moving to Wolves last summer, despite the Irishman ‘keen’ to take on the challenge at the time.
Klopp convinced the shot-stopper to stay with the Reds but with the boss leaving and Kelleher not getting any younger, a permanent move away from Anfield this summer is looking more likely as we approach the transfer window.
Kelleher’s contract does not expire until 2026 and according to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €18 million (£15m). But with Michael Edwards returning to Liverpool in a new role with Fenway Sports Group, it’s likely the club will able to squeeze some extra cash out of a move for the talented goalkeeper.
