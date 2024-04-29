Liverpool are expected to undergo a huge transformation within their squad at the end of the season as a number of players have been linked with summer exits. The departure of Jurgen Klopp has sparked a number of rumours surrounding the future of certain key players, and only the upcoming transfer window will prove whether these are true or not.

Those who are approaching the end of their contracts, like Thiago and Joël Matip, are expected to move onto their next chapters. However, there are a number of players who have been linked to monetary sales as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player who looks increasingly likely to be moved on once the season ends is Caoimhín Kelleher, who has been wanting to find regular first team football for a while now. The Ireland international stepped up massively this season during Alisson’s absence but as expected, he dropped back to second string once the Brazilian returned.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool ‘expect’ Kelleher to ‘push for a summer exit’ as he continues his search to become a cemented number one choice at a new club. The 25-year-old has proven his ability over the years at Anfield as Alisson’s deputy, but there is no room for him to become the first choice.

The report claims that Klopp ‘blocked’ Kelleher moving to Wolves last summer, despite the Irishman ‘keen’ to take on the challenge at the time.

Klopp convinced the shot-stopper to stay with the Reds but with the boss leaving and Kelleher not getting any younger, a permanent move away from Anfield this summer is looking more likely as we approach the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad