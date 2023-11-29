Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring financial options in the hope of securing the incredible transfer of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 24, is one of the world's very best players and the destination of his next club is one of the most followed topics in world football today.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and there has been no suggestion that the Frenchman will extend his contract, which has put Liverpool and Real Madrid on high alert.

According to the Sunday Times and Daily Record reporter Duncan Castles, both Arsenal and Liverpool have started exploring the financial and sporting parameters involved in persuading Mbappe to move to the Premier League under freedom of contract this summer. The Frenchman has admired Liverpool's football under Jurgen Klopp for several years. A move to Madrid looked all but set earlier this year, but nothing came to fruition. Mbappe can still extend his current deal by another year if he pleases, but following PSG's stuttering Champions League campaign, this could be the year that pushes the Frenchman out of his country's capital.

It's not a matter of where he would fit in at Liverpool; he walks into every side in world football but it would be interesting to see if Mohamed Salah would need to be sacrificed in order to sign him. There will be another attempt in the summer from the Saudi Arabian clubs to sign Salah once again after fronting a £150m deadline day bid that was offered by Al-Ittihad.

A team in which both co-exist would be a dream for the fans but the financials may simply not allow it, given he is the club's highest ever earner.

Mbappe netted his 17th goal in as many games against Newcastle United last night and is in great form once again this season. However, following the losses of Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and Neymar the club aren't as menacing and it could see Mbappe leave if they do not qualify from their tightly-contested group.

Liverpool would be ready and waiting - just like everyone else - if he decides to leave. It's just a question as to whether he sees himself winning the European Cup with the Reds or not.