Liverpool are lining up a sensational £40m move for one of most coveted youngsters in English football, according to reports.

The Reds are hoping to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks while they are also in the market for a defender to provide cover in the right back position for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Archie Gray is a player who could offer the Reds a solution in both areas of the pitch and he has already won a number of plaudits for his performances in the Championship for Leeds United.

Gray has been on the books of the Leeds academy since he was eight-years-old, following in the footsteps of his father Andy, his grandson Frank and his great uncle Eddie, who all enjoyed successful careers for both the Whites and the Scottish national team.

The highly-rated youngster has enjoyed a meteoric rise through several of Leeds’ academy teams, but has chosen to represent the England team at youth level, unlike many of his family members.

Gray has represented England at every level from U15 to U19 and is tipped to one day become a senior international. He was introduced to the first team squad at Leeds at just 16-years of age when Marcelo Bielsa named him on the bench for a Premier League game during the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder appeared on the bench for a further five teams before making his debut against Cardiff on the opening day of the season.

Gray’s form has quickly caught the attention of manager Daniel Farke who has made him a regular in the Leeds set up with 15 first team appearances this season.

During this time the midfielder has been a standout player for the third placed team in the Championship and he has shown the versatility to also play on the right hand side of the defence.

The Daily Mail claim Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Gray who is reportedly valued somewhere between £40-£50m, the outlet adds that his playing style has been compared to that of Alexander-Arnold who is also blessed with the ability to play at both full back and central midfield.