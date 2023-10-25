Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s summer was completely occupied by the need to restructure their midfield but the process is still not yet complete. With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Reds are keeping their options open as they continue to scour the market for potential new recruits.

Following the departure of Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp has struggled to find a direct replacement to slot into the No.6 role. While other areas of the team also need to be addressed, finding a new defensive midfielder remains a priority for the Reds, who are currently playing Alexis Mac Allister out of his usual position.

A few names have appeared on the radar, with Fluminense’s André being the hot topic, but another has emerged a little closer to home. According to reporter Simon Phillips, Liverpool have joined the growing list of clubs interested in acquiring the services of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

According to his report on Substack, Phillips has claimed that Liverpool are ‘keen to add more English players’ to their roster and ‘are taking an interest’ in the 23-year-old. The Reds join the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and West Ham, who are all keeping tabs on Gallagher as well.

The midfielder’s current contract is set to expire in 2025 but Chelsea have plans to table a new offer in attempt to tie him down at Stamford Bridge. However, the volume of interest from other top flight clubs could turn his head.

Gallagher has flourished under Mauricio Pochettino this season and has played in every single match so far. He has also started every game in the Premier League this term and contributed an assist in both of his most recent outings against Burnley and Arsenal respectively.

