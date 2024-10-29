Liverpool transfer news: The Premier League defender has caught the eye of the top sides.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are once again being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo amid the ongoing uncertainty with Virgil van Dijk’s contract.

The captain is said to have opened talks with the club over extending his deal, which expires at the end of the season, and the hope is that he will continue his time at the club. However, if he doesn’t, the club will desperately need to bring someone in at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahima Konate is also said to be considering a new deal while youngster Jarell Quansah has already put pen to paper on a long-term deal - and fans are now waiting for Van Dijk.

One Premier League option that they could consider is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo. The Brazilian centre-back has proven to be a key part of their recent success and clearly boasts a high ceiling of potential. According to Team Talk, Chelsea and Liverpool are eyeing a move for him with both clubs looking to bolster their defence.

For Liverpool, it is said they have drawn up a ‘list of targets’ which includes Murillo. The 22-year-old would need to see an exit at Stamford Bridge given they already have five first-team centre-backs plus Trevoh Chalobah on loan. Whereas Liverpool have just four and could see Van Dijk leave.

Loading....

Having arrived from Corinthians last season, he has grown into English football and now has 45 appearances in total. He has developed a strong relationship with Nikola Milenković that was able to give Liverpool their only taste of defeat this season. Plus, his on-the-ball ability couple with his power, pace and strength make him an attractive prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, he played the full game at Anfield and was heavily involved in the action making three tackles, one interception, one clearance and blocked one shot. He won all of his ground duels and completed all of his dribbles but struggled with his passing that totalled just 60%. With Forest under pressure for most of the game, it makes sense that they would struggle to play out - but it is also an area he needs to improve.