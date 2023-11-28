Liverpool face competition for £78m German superstar.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz, but will face stiff competition from Europe's elite.

Wirtz, 20, has developed into one of the best youngsters in Europe and is one of Germany's best talents.

Developing under the watchful eye of Xabi Alonso, Wirtz has become a key figure for the side who are still unbeaten across all competitions so far.

He's netted six goals and provided 10 assists in 18 games so far and is a silky, skilful and creative attacking midfielder who is fast becoming one of the most-wanted young players around.

That interest reportedly stretches to Liverpool, who are seriously interested in Florian Wirtz, according to Nacional. The outlet has claimed that the Reds are preparing an offer worth £78million (€90m).

Liverpool are not the only ones, however, as fellow European juggernauts Bayer Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid are following the 20-year-old's progress.

Alonso spoke in January on Wirtz, as he compared him to Messi in terms of his playing - earning high praise from the former Liverpool midfielder:

"There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

His current deal expires in 2027 and it is likely that he will enjoy another season or two before a huge club makes their move.

Wirtz is the next big signing for a top side in Europe, but the current project at Leverkusen under Alonso is extremely exciting and it will be interesting to see what they can achieve this season across the Bundesliga and Europa League.