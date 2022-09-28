All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their return to Premier League action.

Liverpool are finally back in Premier League action this weekend.

The Reds have gone the best part of a month without league action due to postponements and the international break, but they return this weekend with a clash with Brighton.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign from Jurgen Klopp’s men, and they will be keen to take a big step in the right direction this weekend.

The Reds are currently nine points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand, and they cannot afford to slip up much more as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City continue their fine starts.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Barella interest

Liverpool have once again been linked with Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

CalcioMercato report Inter are in troubled water financially, and they say even a 100million euro investment from the club’s owner won’t fix the issue.

It’s reported Inter could be forced to sell some of their star men, and Barella could be top of that list.

The report claims there is ‘concrete’ interest in the attacking midfielder, and that Liverpool could be one of the sides who make a move as they look to reinvent their midfield.

Bellingham race

Any midfield rebuild is likely to start with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, according to reports, but there could be an issue.

Beyond Dortmund likely charging more than £100million, The Telegraph say Chelsea are interested in the England midfielder.

Though, the report does make it clear that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the race as things stand.

Chelsea spent the best part of £300million in the summer just gone, so they may be hesitant to spend quite so much on one player next summer.