Manchester United and Chelsea could move for Liverpool’s key midfield target with just over a week to go until the new season.

Manchester United and Chelsea may soon accelerate their interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have been searching for an ideal replacement for the recently departed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - both of whom have operated in the defensive midfield role in the past. The Brazilian was Jurgen Klopp’s undisputed choice in that position across the last five years and now he will have to look to find a solution before the window closes.

United, and Chelsea, have held a quiet interest in the 19-year-old across the window so far. However, whilst the Manchester club need to shift some of their more saleable assets before making any other moves this summer, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are on the hunt for a defensive midfielder such as Lavia.

According to the Independent, Erik Ten Hag is looking to raise funds by selling some of his squad’s more expendable players. This list includes the likes of Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay and, of course, Van de Beek.

Fabrizio Romano reports: “Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United today for Donny van de Beek. First formal contact between the clubs after initial talks player side last week. Clubs now discussing formula and terms of the deal. It will depend on conditions decided by United.”

Of course, United have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat throughout the window, but the two clubs have been apart in his valuation for some time now.

Van de Beek has become the target of Sociedad following David Silva’s retirement from a serious knee suffered in pre-season. The Dutchman could be a replacement for the Spaniard and things could move quickly given the player wants regular football and the Spanish season gets underway next weekend.

There’s also a threat from Chelsea as well, who are struggling to capture Moises Caicedo as Brighton hold out for a fee over £90m.

The Athletic correspondent for Brighton, Andy Naylor, has revealed the Blues could move for Lavia if they are unsuccessful. And with the season beginning next weekend, we could see rivals move for the midfielder sooner rather than later.

Lavia is thought to be valued at £50m by the Championship club and whilst Liverpool are doing their best to pay less than that, United or Chelsea could easily swoop in should funds be raised in the coming week.

