The Premier League rivals are ready to go head-to-head for the midfielder.

Liverpool are reportedly ‘readying a bid’ for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennecar.

The Algerian international has become a key player since joining Milan from Serie A rivals Empoli in a £15.5million deal during the summer of 2019.

Bennecar began his professional career with French club Arles-Avignon before spending the 2015/16 season at Arsenal, making just one appearance in a Carabao Cup tie.

He made his way back to France on a season-long loan with Tours during the following campaign before joining Empoli in a reported £900,000 deal in the August 2017.

Despite failing to make an impact at the Emirates, Bennecar received praise from then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in the aftermath of Algeria’s African Cup of Nations exit in early-2017.

The Gunners legend told the club website: “He’s a player who is not spectacular, but a very efficient player.

“He’s the kind of player who, once you put him in the team, you don’t take him out anymore.

“He can defend very well, he’s a fighter, a left-footed player and very efficient going forward. He’s a real box-to-box player.

“He can do all kinds of jobs. He is still young, still lacks a little bit of experience, but is a very promising player.”

Bennecar’s move to Milan came just months after he helped Algeria win the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in their history.

He experienced further success with the Rossoneri when they landed a first Serie A title in over a decade earlier this year and continues to be a key player in Stefano Pioli’s side.

However, there has been speculation talks over a new deal for Bennecar have stalled and Italian outlet Sports Mediaset have suggested Liverpool are ready to take advantage by making a move for the midfielder.