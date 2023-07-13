Liverpool summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has made a strong impression on fans during pre-season so far.

The Reds returned to the AXA Training Ground for training on July 8 and the players have been putting in the work ahead of their trip to Germany for a training camp, before then jetting off to the Middle East.

Having signed on July 3, Szoboszlai has already settled into life on Merseyside alongside fellow summer signing Alexis Mac Allister but fans are all saying the same thing about the Hungarian after seeing the footage from Liverpool’s official channels so far.

With 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, the former RB Salzburg attacker is certainly a player who catches the eye. However, his constant availability saw him total over 3,700 minutes and 46 apperances, missing zero (yes, zero) games through injury. Those numbers are a far-cry from the injury issues suffered by the likes of the recent departed duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both left the club as free agents.

Szoboszlai also impressed during the annual lactate physical tests. Essentially, the test measures a player’s aerobic endurance as they’re tasked to run increasing distances at speed and it is an incredibly gruelling physical test that was won four years in a row by former-Red James Milner.

Mohamed Salah reportedly took the crown this time around, but Szoboszlai reportedly won the test in his group, which was separate to Salah’s. The new signing was one player that fans had spotted on the footage from LFCTV where the Hungarian captain looked like he hadn’t broke a sweat. Later on, he revealed that ‘the running’ was the highlight of his first day at the club and fans are getting excited about the prospect of him starting next season.

One fan simply stated: ‘Szobozlai looks an absolute machine.’

Another fan commented on how good he looked whilst taking the test: ‘Even after the gruelling run he looks like he’s in a Vogue photoshoot.’

Whilst another commented: ‘Praying to the injury Gods that he stays healthy.’

For a player who possesses such tremendous flair and ball-striking ability, Szoboszlai’s physicality and ability to press from the front will be a key attribute that will see him succeed under Klopp. The rest of his skillset will be there for all to see, but so will his work-rate and those two traits will be key to being a success at Anfield.

Before facing Chelsea in their Premier League opener on August 13, their pre-season tour features a trip to the Middle East, as well as Germany. They face off against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth following their training camp in Germany before jetting to Singapore on July 27.