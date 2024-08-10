Liverpool have made Spanish holding-midfielder Martin Zubimendi their transfer priority | John Walton/PA Wire

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Europa League winner has just enjoyed the best season of his career to date.

With Liverpool fans waiting with baited breath over their club’s potential move for Martin Zubimendi, they may have to consider a ‘plan B’ if that deal collapses.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is a key target and the club are reportedly pushing hard for a move but the Spanish club are fighting back, with one news story claiming that they had shown him a detailed presentation reminding him of the advantages of remaining in Spain, including the scenic views and variety of food.

If Liverpool don’t sign him, it is likely there are other players they can move for. After all, they have been linked with multiple moves this summer. One of those was Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who was part of the side that beat Liverpool last season in Europe, as his side eventually went on to secure the Europa League, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

According to our website’s latest poll, when given four midfield options to sign this summer outside of Zubimendi, the Brazil international led the way with 34% of the votes. Other options included Porto’s Alan Varela (31%) Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (28%) and former Arne Slot favourite - Benfica's Orkun Kökçü (7%).

Focusing on Ederson, he possesses an all-round game that blossomed greatly under Gian Piero Gasperini last season. Reports in recent days from Ben Jacobs (CBS) have linked Manchester United with a potential move for him after failing to get Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte. Previously this summer, according to Caught Offside, the 24-year-old was said to be available for £42m - a figure £9m less than Zubimendi. While GiveMeSport have listed £38m as a fee in recent days.

His figures are interesting as well; while he produced less defensive actions and had a lower duel success rate when compared to Wataru Endo, he produced better figures for progressive passing, ball carrying and key passes.

In fact, his overall passing in Serie A was extremely promising especially given Slot is targeting Zubimendi for his on-the-ball quality. He ranked in the 94th percentile for progressive passes and 91st for progressive passing distance.

Furthermore, defensively he was exceptional ranking in the 95th for dribblers tackled, the 98th for percentage of dribblers tackled and the 91st for tackles and interceptions p90 combined.

He could certainly make the transition to playing next to someone as exceptional as Alexis Mac Allister and the duo could marry up a similar relationship he had at Brighton with Moises Caiedo. Based off the results and the research, it seems the fans have chosen a very suitable alternative.