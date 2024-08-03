Liverpool fans divided on whether £14m midfielder should leave this summer

AFP via Getty Images

The Liverpool midfielder has been subject to transfer interest, but what do the fans think?

Recent weeks have revealed that Liverpool have received bids for multiple players - including Wataru Endo.

The 31-year-old midfielder has divided opinion among fans ever since he arrived for £16m last year. Jurgen Klopp always championed the Japan captain but he was a C-list choice after missing out on key targets such as Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

What we have seen from reports is that new manager Arne Slot wants more of a playmaker in his deep-lying midfield role - something which Endo simply isn’t. That has added fuel to the fire amid the news that Marseille bid £14m for the former Stuttgart midfielder, a bid was that promptly rejected.

Still, it opened fans (and the club) up to the idea that he could depart after just one season. Other reports have claimed there is interest from other clubs as well which begs the question, should Liverpool sell or keep him? That’s what we asked Liverpool fans who were split down the middle.

39%: Yes - we can upgrade!

There has been a sense of this ever since he arrived at the club. As mentioned, he wasn’t their first choice and he isn’t at the same level of the elite players in that position such as Rodri or Declan Rice, for example. Transfer news has seen Liverpool linked with moves for the likes of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Porto’s Alan Varela, Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, Atalanta’s Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners have been linked, among others. With interest from West Ham also circulating, he could depart and the club could use that money to fund a new signing.

36%: No - we need him!

Given that Liverpool are well-stocked in midfield, defensive midfield is an area that has come under question. After Endo, there is 19-year-old future star Stefan Bajcetic, 21-year-old Tyler Morton and the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones who have played in that role. There’s a lot of uncertainty over that position if Endo wasn’t there, which shows that their cries for him to stay are warranted, as he fills that role consistently and is rarely injured - demonstrating his value.

25%: Keep him for one more year, then sell!

Given there are few standout figures available this summer, it may be wise to wait a year and then seek out a replacement. That gives them time to find a suitable player, construct a deal early and plan in advance. Plus, Endo, who is settled and happy on Merseyside, can too plan for a move away. It does mean that Liverpool head into the season knowing that there is concern over one position that could restrict them from winning trophies this season.