How ex-Everton flops Girona move has cost Manchester United £34m

Donny Van De Beek. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The former Ajax, Everton and Man United midfielder has left English football.

Former Everton midfielder Donny van der Beek’s completed move to Girona resulted in a huge financial loss for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was once heralded as one of the best young talents in Europe after his sensational season with Ajax in the 2018/19 season. He was an integral figure as his side reached the semi-finals and they were seconds away from reaching a historic final.

Nevertheless, his form saw him rank in the final 30-man Ballon d’Or list for his efforts and he looked to be on the path to glory - until his move to Man United. He signed for £35m in 2020 with a huge reputation but failed to make an impact, scoring just once in his debut season in England, starting just four league games.

As his struggles continued into his second season, he was allowed to leave on loan to join Everton in January 2022. However, he managed just seven appearances as a thigh injury ruled him out of the majority of the second half of the campaign. Having endured another limp season in Manchester he headed on loan again, this time to Frankfurt in January of this year where he made just seven appearances.

However, the Spanish club, who qualified for the Champions League last season, have now offered the Dutchman a chance to revive his career having signed him earlier this month for fee of £420k - that’s a huge loss for United who initially paid £35m.

With Van der Beek leaving, there’s also Everton interest in United midfielder Scott McTominay. While Everton are interested, they don’t want to pay United’s valuation of the midfielder. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Fulham have submitted an offer ‘in excess of £20m’ which is expected to be rejected as United want closer to £30m.

Other midfield targets include Kalvin Phillips who is also being eyed for a loan by Aston Villa and Strasbourg’s Labib Diarra - a talented young midfielder turning heads in Ligue 1.