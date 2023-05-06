Operation ‘midfield transformation’ appears to be full steam ahead for Liverpool as they are said to be “confident” of signing three new players to add to their engine room this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that three of Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer targets could well be on their way to Anfield when the transfer window opens. Those three players are Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, and the current favourite to join, Alexis Mac Allister.

Klopp has made it his priority to focus on improving his midfield after an inconsistent 2022/23 season has left the Reds fighting for a top four finish the Premier League. James Milner, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, leaving space for some new recruits.

Liverpool’s initial target was Jude Bellingham, but Real Madrid look set to snap up the Dortmund man instead. Liverpool have quickly identified alternatives to the 19-year-old, and they are said to be working on deals for Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ‘keen’ on a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer – and negotiations between the two parties will continue in the next fortnight. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mount’s situation at Chelsea continues to be uncertain as the Blues would like him to stay, but contract talks have been less than successful. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the running for the Englishman, and both have reportedly readied offers for him.

Gravenberch only joined Bayern Munich last summer but he could already be looking to move on after struggling for regular game time. The Dutchman was dubbed ‘better than Bellingham’ and he is open to swapping out the Bundesliga for the Premier League.