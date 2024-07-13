Liverpool fans have their say on transfer priority as Premier League duo 'targeted'

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer rumours: The Liverpool fans have spoken when it comes to transfer targets.

Liverpool are still dormant in the transfer market so far this summer, but which position have fans chosen as the most important to strengthen this summer?

The window has been open for nearly a month and Liverpool are yet to make any concrete moves - be it incomings or outgoings. Arne Slot has only just started pre-season and a strong portion of the squad are unavailable due to international commitments and time off.

Any reports of moves are mostly speculation at the moment as the Athletic revealed that he wants to assess his squad fully before greenlighting any moves. However, with a deep squad, which areas are in need of strengthening? Fortunately, the Liverpool fans have spoken, as 49% of voters on our most recent poll claimed ‘full-back options’ is the area to look at.

Given that the club already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley for the right-back role, there won’t be any other right-sided defenders joining the club. However, left-back is a different proposition. Andy Robertson is in his 30’s while Kostas Tsimikas struggled at times last season. The instability there was characterised by the fact that Joe Gomez played out of position there 25 times. But who have Liverpool been linked with?

Rayan Ait-Nouri

The Wolves left-back has been linked with a move for quite a few months now and his clear improvements from last season are evident. Only 23, he could be the present and future and his attacking capabilities and work-rate match with Liverpool’s ethos. According to reports, with Max Kilman’s sale to West Ham, Wolves don’t need to sell the left-back this summer. However, HITC journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that every player has a price, including Ait-Nouri. Yet, it would need one of their current left-backs to depart, with Tsimikas the most likely candidate.

Antonee Robinson

Having starred last season making the most interceptions in the league, the USA international also took a step up from the season before. Not only is he quick, direct and covers a lot of ground, he is highly robust and missed just one game across all competitions last campaign. The latest reports, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, it will take a substantial bid of around £40million to lure Robinson away. It would certainly be a less costly signing than Ait-Nouri.