Liverpool fans split over Mo Salah's future despite pre-season boost

Liverpool FC news: The fans are undecided over what the club should do with their star man.

The future of Mo Salah lies in mystery as the Liverpool forward has entered the final year of his deal - and fans are split over what the club should do with him.

Salah has been the club’s talisman since joining in 2017 and he re-announced himself to the Premier League with a 32-goal campaign, three years after struggling with Chelsea. Since then, he’s gone from strength to strength and finished last season as Liverpool’s top scorer with 25 goals and 14 assists.

Slot will look to Salah as being his main man as Jurgen Klopp did but the 32-year-old’s deal expires next summer and the club is at risk of losing him for free if no deal is offered. And from our poll of results, Liverpool fans are split over what his future should look like. We gave fans four options over Salah’s future, here are the results:

Options Percentage % 1. We should cash-in this summer 32% 2. Only sell if we can sign a great replacement 28% 3. Keep him - he has more to offer! 21% 4. We should offer him a new contract! 19%

The majority of fans, as you can see, selected cashing in on the forward this summer. In terms of the reality of the situation, Salah is currently valued at €55m on Transfermarkt. Any interest was likely to come from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad offering a mammoth £150m fee last summer. However, that interest never returned and no other club have stepped forward. Losing a player of his quality for free would be a huge blow and it is something they run the risk of. In second place is selling him under the condition that there would be a great replacement in waiting. Reports have linked all types of right-sided attackers with Liverpool. Dani Olmo has been linked after his star showing at Euro 2024 but he isn’t a natural replacement.

PSV’s Johan Bakayoko is talented, yet inexperienced, Michael Olise signed for Bayern Munich and Mohamed Kudus would cost £85m (his release clause) leaving Liverpool will few real options.

The last two options are fans favouring a stay for the ‘Egyptian King’ and there is certainly a high probability of that happening. Despite his age, he shows no signs of slowing down and playing in a narrow front three under Slot could help him maintain or even improve his goal output next season.

Reports in pre-season training so far have been strong from Salah; the Athletic’s James Pearce has detailed how he has returned in ‘incredible shape’ and that he went to the top of the leader board in the punishing six-minute race test, knocking Sepp van den Berg off the top. He clearly has a lot more to give and, given the lack of a strong replacement on the market and lack of interest, Salah remaining at the club makes sense for now.