Liverpool target 'looking for £7.5 million in wages' after turning down recent offer

Liverpool continue to cast their net out for new signings across the board this summer.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen a number of positions this summer as they prepare for Arne Slot’s first season in charge. The Dutchman has inherited an impressive squad from Jurgen Klopp but with notable senior players already departed and others potential on the exit list too, the club are looking at some significant changes.

Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián have all bid farewell to Anfield following the expiration of their contracts, while Caoimhin Kelleher remains actively linked to a move away as well. Other senior players like Luis Díaz and Alisson are attracting attention from Europe and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Slot and Richard Hughes have already set their sights on some targets who could fit the bill at Liverpool but the transfer window is an extremely competitive field. Former centre-back target Leny Yoro is due to be announced as a Manchester United player following their reported £50 million agreement with Lillie. However, reports have claimed Liverpool weren’t sure about spending such a high amount on an 18-year-old.

While defenders are their main focus at the moment, the Reds still have some itches to scratch in midfield too. They missed out on some key targets for the engine room last summer and made the quick stopgap signing of Wataru Endō. While the Japan captain has impressed in his debut season, Liverpool are still searching for a solid replacement for Fabinho, who left the club last summer to sign for Al-Ittihad.

According to Football Italia, Liverpool have shown interest in signing Adrien Rabiot, who is recently rejected a new offer from Juventus and is now free to negotiate his next move with other clubs. The 29-year-old has never played in England at senior level and a number of Premier League clubs are now keeping tabs on him. As well as interest in Europe, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are keen on bringing Rabiot to England.

The midfielder is said to be looking for a deal that will land him a salary of €9 million (£7.5m) per season in wages, which will be difficult to find in Italy. Juve had reportedly offered €7 million (£5.8m) per season in wages, plus €1 million (£840,000) in add-ons, but it wasn’t enough for Rabiot.

The France international is a central midfielder by trade but can operate in a more defensive role when required. Rabiot made 31 Serie A appearances for Juventus last summer but was sidelined on six occasions due to four different fitness issues. He did play in every one of France’s Euro 2024 fixtures though, as Les Bleus reached the semi-finals of the tournament.