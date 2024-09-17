Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: Fans have been told what to expect cost-wise when it comes to travelling to see Champions League games this season.

With the Champions League returning for Liverpool fans, there will be countless punters hoping to watch their side in the elite European competition.

However, we all know it isn’t a cheap venture. Fans are regularly asked to put aside hard-earned cash week in, week out just to see Arne Slot’s side in action and there are always huge waiting lists and high demand for tickets due to the enormity of the fanbase in general.

That will only be accentuated as Liverpool return to the Champions League - a competition they have won six times - after a year’s absence. Their Europa League adventure was ended by the eventual winners Atalanta last season but there will be renewed hope on Merseyside returning to a new format in an old competition that has brought so many memorable and historic nights and more interest than ever from fans, especially with two extra games in the group stages.

Who will Liverpool play?

As per the draw, Liverpool will face AC Milan (A) Bologna (H) RB Leipzig (A) Bayer Leverkusen (H) Real Madrid (H) Girona (A) Lille (H) and PSV Eindhoven (A). Meaning their away destinations are Milan, Eindhoven, Girona and Leipzig. However, there is only direct flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Milan - the other three destinations must go from other airports.

How much will it cost Liverpool fans?

Footy Accumulators have calculated the cost of flights and accommodation for the four away trips that fans of the eight English and Scottish teams competing in Europe’s top two competitions will have to pay to watch their team abroad this season. And Liverpool have ranked fifth out of the eight clubs for total costs.

The average total cost of their European away return flights comes to £857 while the total cost of average hotels is £331 which combines for a total of £1,188 and their most expensive trip is RB Leipzig (£366). Of course, that doesn’t take into account the cost of taxis, food, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages that will likely be consumed and the real figure will be enhanced for each individual fan.

Which club costs the most?

As per the data, Aston Villa’s total cost is the highest with a total of £1,633 with their trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys averaging around £557. Rangers, Manchester United and Celtic all rank above Liverpool but rivals Manchester City (£1,150) will pay a similar amount. But Arsenal (£1,061) and Tottenham Hotspur (£807) will certainly benefit from the amount of flights due to London’s multiple airports when compared with the Northern contingent.