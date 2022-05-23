Jamie Carragher and Liam Gallagher have been embroiled in a Twitter spat after Man City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Jamie Carragher has fired back at Liam Gallagher after the Oasis frontman addressed the Sky Sports pundit directly on Twitter.

The singer tweeted after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Liverpool beat Wolves at Anfield 3-1, but it was still not enough for the club who finished a point behind City.

Gallagher wrote “What you saying carra you [bell emoji] end.”

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was quick to respond to Gallagher’s taunt and responded in emphatic style.

He said: “I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are s***e compared to the Beatles. That work??”

City fan Gallagher continued the spat saying "Eh Carra you got s*** banter for a scouser, f***** hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long. Oasis p*** all over the Beatles how many times did they do Knebworth?"

Celebrating City’s sixth Premier League crown, the singer wrote a series of tweets throughout the day. Gerrard was also targeted by Gallagher after his side failed to prevent the Manchester club from winning the league.

Gallagher tweeted twice at the former Liverpool captain saying “Gerrard can kiss my a*** as well as the bumbaclart his old clubs smash our bus up. MCFC Champions.” He took aim at him again, tweeting “f*** off slippy Gerrard."

It is not the first time Gallagher has targeted Carragher on Twitter. Earlier this month, Gallagher responded to Carragher saying a club cannot be considered a ‘giant club’ until they win the Champions League. City were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by Real Madrid.

Gallagher tweeted at the time, saying "Carra talking absolute turd."