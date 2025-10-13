Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou watches on as his side lose to Newcastle United | George Wood/Getty Images | Getty Images

A former Liverpool and Everton manager has been linked with a move to out-of-sorts Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool and Everton manager Rafael Benítez has been linked with a hugely-surprising return to the Premier League - almost three years on from his exit from the Toffees.

Benitez is a hero on the red half of Merseyside after masterminding the club’s fifth Champions League title back in 2005. The Reds came from 3-0 down at half time against an imperious AC Milan side in Istanbul to end a 21-year wait to be champions of Europe again.

He spent six years at Anfield before leaving for Inter Milan. He has since managed Chelsea and Newcastle United in England and had a short-lived spell at Everton. He managed 350 games at Liverpool which is the longest time he has spent at any club.

The 65-year-old’s last job in management was with La Liga side Celta Vigo but he departed the Spanish outfit well over a year ago and has not returned to the dugout since.

Rafa Benitez being eyed by Nottingham Forest

However, the ex-Liverpool boss could now be on his way back to the English top flight as he is reportedly being eyed by Nottingham Forest. The City Ground outfit only appointed ex-Tottenham and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou last month but he has yet to win any of his seven games in charge, losing five.

Football Insider reports that Forest have a “concrete” interest in Benitez as they look at possible replacement for Postecoglou. Forest lost 2-0 to Newcastle United before the international break and welcome Chelsea to the City Ground in their next outing this weekend.

The report adds that Postecoglou will be given this weekend to try and show that there has been improvement but results must turn quickly if he is to retain his position. The report adds that: “Sources say Benitez, 65, is now the leading contender should Forest make a managerial change.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva is also liked but he would command significant compensation, which has “opened the door to Benitez making a sensational return to the Premier League.”

Ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche also linked with Nottingham Forest

Over the weekend ,The Telegraph had reported that another former Everton boss in Sean Dyche was “emerging as the front-runner” to be the next Forest boss, if Postecoglou is sacked. Club owner Marinakis is said to have considered a number of potential replacements such as former boss Steve Cooper and Silva, as noted above.

Dyche spent time at Forest as a young player during the Brian Clough era but never managed to make a senior appearance. He could now return to his former club in sensational circumstances.