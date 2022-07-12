The Anfield outfit have launched their new 100-percent recyclable away strip for the 2022/2023 season, debuting it against Manchester United on Tuesday afternoon.

Liverpool FC have once again partnered with Nike in unveiling their new away kit for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

It is set to debut during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Thailand, as Jurgen Klopp’s men ramp up preparations ahead of what could be a promising season.

Taking historical and cultural inspirations from the city of Liverpool itself, the new strip follows Liverpool’s recent trend of releasing 100-percent recyclable kits.

Here is everything you need to know about the new away kit, such as what it looks like, how you can buy it and when the Liverpool squad will wear it for the first time.

What does the Liverpool away kit look like?

In what is quite a bold and dizzying design, the new away kit pays homage to Liverpool’s vibrant dance music scene of the 90s with a multicoloured marbled pattern embroidered upon a white base.

The shirt is finished off with a black sleeve cuff, whilst the back of the strip is covered in white to help emphasise the lettering, numbers and logos featured.

One of the logos being the 97 emblem which is placed within the eternal flames on the neck region, in memory of those unlawfully killed at Hillsborough in 1989.

A fresh font is set to be used on both the new away and home Liverpool kits for the upcoming 2022/2023 season, taking inspiration from the city’s historic street signs.

The 22/23 away strip - similar to the home version - is constructed with 100-percent recycled polyester fabric, made from plastic bottles.

The kit was revealed in a campaign video posted on social media, featuring Reds players such as Roberto Firmino and Luiz Diaz, as well some players from the women’s team like Melissa Lawley and Leanne Kieran.

Merseyside musicians also were spotted in the video, such as Liverpool based DJ and producer Yousef and Mic Lowry’s Ben Sharples, who is a Reds fan himself.

When does the new kit go on sale?

The kit will be available on the club’s official online store from Tuesday, 12 July for early access orders.

Whilst the full retail launch will take place on Friday, 19 August.

How much does Liverpool’s new away kit cost?

The official price of the new away kit has been frozen as with previous seasons.

The club are also offering a 10-percent discount off the price of the shirt for all Liverpool official members and season ticket holders.

This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network.

To find out if you are eligible for the discount, visit the official website .

To order the new kit, visit the Liverpool club store .

When will the team wear it for the first time?

Reds fans will not need to wait long to see the new away strip in action, with Liverpool wearing the new mind-bending kit during their pre-season clash with Premier League rivals Manchester United in Bangkok on the afternoon of Tuesday, 12 July.