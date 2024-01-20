Liverpool forward ruled out for two games as Egypt reveal Mo Salah injury update

Mo Salah. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mo Salah will miss the next two games for Egypt with a hamstring strain, it has been confirmed.

There were fears the Liverpool forward could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines after limping off in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations. But scans have shown the damage is a strain and he will miss the next two games as a result.

An Egyptian Football Association statement read: “The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent, showed that he suffered a hamstring strain. And he will miss the team’s next two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification.” Egypt are currently second in Group B after two draws with Mozambique and Ghana.