Liverpool forward ruled out for two games as Egypt reveal Mo Salah injury update
Mo Salah will miss the next two games for Egypt with a hamstring strain, it has been confirmed.
There were fears the Liverpool forward could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines after limping off in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations. But scans have shown the damage is a strain and he will miss the next two games as a result.
An Egyptian Football Association statement read: “The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent, showed that he suffered a hamstring strain. And he will miss the team’s next two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification.” Egypt are currently second in Group B after two draws with Mozambique and Ghana.
Speaking prior to the confirmation of the injury, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had spoken of his concern. “In the moment it was a shock. He felt it and we all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so there was definitely something. I don’t have any more information right now. I spoke with him last night. They are doing further assessments and then we will know more.”