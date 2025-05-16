Sky Sports pundits and presenters Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and David Jones stand behind a 'Super Sunday' Sky Sports presenter desk on the pitch inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are out to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window

The right-back position will be one of interest for Liverpool over the summer, as Arne Slot must decide who the successor to the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold should be ahead of the new season.

It may be a case of two stars battling it out for a starting spot next term, as the Reds have been heavily linked with signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong for his €35m (£29.5m) release clause. The Dutchman is reportedly keen on the move, though he will face competition from Conor Bradley if he is to force his way into the Liverpool starting XI.

Northern Irish international Bradley has been impressive when deployed by Slot and his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, known for his lung-busting runs up and down the flank and fearless play at both ends of the pitch. The 21-year-old made headlines back in November when a perfectly-timed crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League went viral.

Strength in depth is what sets apart the best sides in Europe, and Slot will hope that competition for places only drives his side onto better things next term.

Scholes, Keane and Neville discuss Liverpool’s right-back conundrum

Scholes: “Conor Bradley is not bad though, is he?”

Keane: “I like him but he won’t be as good as Trent, certainly going forward. Absolutely not, in a few years time he might be. Liverpool are going to be weaker, they are going to get someone in the summer.”

Scholes: “I think he will be [better at going forward] but he seems to get a lot of injuries. The only reason I would [sign a right-back] is because Bradley gets a lot of injuries.”

Neville: “I wouldn’t be rushing into signing anybody at right-back, if I was Liverpool. Conor Bradley is a hell of a player. To be doing what he is doing in his first few games.”

Keane: “You’re talking about Trent for the last seven years, Bradley has a lot to live up to - when it comes to going forward.”

Neville: “They will never replace Trent Alexander-Arnold ever again. I have never seen a right-back kick a football like that in my life.”

Keane: “That makes them weaker already now. Bradley’s end product, against Chelsea there were two or three occasions it was just not the right passes. And that’s fine.”

Scholes: “Conor Bradley is different though, he’s not got the same technique but he bursts through. He is a better defender.”

How Conor Bradley stacks up against Jeremie Frimpong

Though the two could be fighting for the same spot in Slot’s XI next season, Bradley and Frimpong are far from the same player as both could offer unique attributes to the Reds.

Bradley has made 55 appearances for the club, notching ten assists and one solitary goal on his home Premier League debut against Chelsea in January 2024. His most prolific season in an attacking sense came during a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One as a 19-year-old, when he struck seven goals and six assists in 53 appearances.

Frimpong is more known for his attacking prowess, registering 30 goals and 44 assists across 190 Leverkusen appearances. The 24-year-old former Manchester City youth product often plays as a right wing-back and was a key part of the invincible Leverkusen side who won the Bundesliga in 2023/24.