Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been looking ahead to Sunday’s game with Fulham

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out about the threat possessed by Fulham ace Antonee Robinson, as the Reds look to continue their title charge on a crucial visit to Craven Cottage.

Liverpool moved one step closer to an elusive second Premier League crown with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night. But ninth-placed Fulham will be another stern test, particularly after Marco Silva’s side earnt a well-deserved 2-2 draw at Anfield in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, a 27-year-old left-back, has been a stand-out performer for Fulham this campaign, attracting the attention of Liverpool among other high-profile Premier League clubs.

Arne Slot on Antonee Robinson ‘threat’

Slot said of Robinson in his press conference ahead of the clash against Fulham: “He is definitely a threat. I saw this when Fulham played Arsenal and against us. He is having a great season.”

Back in the reverse fixture, the Cottagers took the lead twice that day before Diogo Jota’s 86th -minute goal ensured a share of the spoils, with Robinson assisting both of Fulham’s goals to earn the man of the match award.

Liverpool need just 13 more points to ensure a record-equalling 20th league title, though it may be wrapped up sooner than that should Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal drop points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clashes with bottom-half West Ham United, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur follow the Reds’ visit to Craven Cottage, but Slot’s side will look to waste no time in winning the points they need to secure the Premier League trophy.

Robinson may leave space for Mohamed Salah to attack at the other end

While Slot pointed to American international Robinson’s attacking prowess, he did state how his desire to get forward may be beneficial to Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah.

He said: “The good thing about a left-back who wants to attack is that he takes the risk of leaving Mo in a position where he can hurt you in transition. That has happened multiple times this season. We have to make sure we take care of that part and have a good answer to Robinson. Every team brings you challenges, and Fulham will do so also.”

Salah has been in imperious form this season, with the 32-year-old showing no sign of slowing down with 27 goals and 17 assists in 30 Premier League games. He has already surpassed his career best of 42 Premier League goal involvements in his first Liverpool season in 2017-18 and will have his eyes set on earning himself a fourth Golden Boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Salah’s form in recent weeks has been questioned, with critics saying that he didn’t show up when it mattered in crucial defeats against Paris Saint- Germain in the Champions League last 16 and in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Following the Reds’ defeat at Wembley on March 16, Salah’s record in finals with Liverpool and Egypt became just two goals in 11 games, both goals coming from the penalty spot.

But Salah’s form in the Premier League has never been in question, and Liverpool’s star man will hope to follow up a quiet display in the Merseyside Derby with a return to his best on Sunday.