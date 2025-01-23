Liverpool hand boost to Man City as they perform transfer U-turn on 'phenomenal' star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are no longer in pursuit of this transfer target, according to a recent report.

Liverpool have withdrawn from the race to sign a significant transfer target, handing rivals Manchester City a boost in their own pursuit of the highly sought-after star.

The Reds have a lot of attention on them at the moment, mainly due to the contract situations involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three players are now well into the final months of their contracts and the risk of them leaving Anfield for free in the summer is increasing.

If the trio depart, there will be three big places to fill within the starting lineup. Even if the likes of Van Dijk and Salah extend their terms, the Reds will need to recruit replacements at some point, as the two key players are approaching their 34th and 33rd birthdays this year.

With that being said, it has since been reported that Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas in their search for new midfielders. Despite the engine room once being the main area in need of reinforcement less than two years ago, Arne Slot is reportedly satisfied with the depth he has.

Liverpool ‘not pursuing’ Joshua Kimmich

This update comes from Florian Plettenberg, who has reported that Liverpool feel they are ‘overstaffed’ in the central midfield position and are now focusing on other areas. With Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai proving to be solid signings from the Jurgen Klopp era, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have also been impressing the new manager.

Wataru Endō has slipped down the pecking order under Slot, despite being the previous first choice. However, he provides a solid backup and Stefan Bajčetić is also due to return to Anfield at the end of the season following his loan with Red Bull Salzburg.

“Joshua Kimmich is taking his time deciding on a contract extension beyond 2025,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. “Max Eberl is determined to keep him at Bayern. There is still concrete interest from England and Spain, notably from Manchester City and Barcelona. Liverpool, as confirmed by close sources, is not currently pursuing him actively, partly because the club is overstaffed in central midfield and focusing on other profiles. The trend points toward an extension with FC Bayern, especially as his family prefers to stay in Munich. Top player. Future captain.”

Man City rival Liverpool for Kimmich

Kimmich is not a new target for Liverpool. The German international has been linked with the Reds previously, particularly as his versatility is very appealing. Kimmich can operate as a defensive midfielder, centre-back and right-back, which would make him a valuable asset to any team.

Man City are currently feeling the absence of Rodri, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Kimmich is a player who Pep Guardiola is very familiar with, following his time at the hilt of Bayern Munich.

“He has everything a player needs. He is very intelligent, always aggressive toward the ball, strong in the air, has an eye for free space, has superb vision and knows when to charge forward and when to sit back,” Guardiola said when managing the German back in 2015.

Guardiola isn’t the only manager to acknowledge Kimmich’s quality either. In 2020, Jose Mourinho waxed lyrical about the versatile midfielder.

“I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has qualities to be anything," the ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss said (via the Express). “He's intelligent and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he's phenomenal — absolutely phenomenal player. I'm a team coach and not an individual coach.”