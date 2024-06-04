A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Bayern Munich star is currently in limbo which is opening up the potential of a move away to Liverpool, Man City and other top clubs.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is at risk of leaving this summer if contract talk continue to stumble, according to reports.

Kimmich, 29, has been one of the most well-respected and revered midfielders across the past five or so years. His career has seen 21 major trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League and he has shown he is capable of producing world-class performances at right-back or midfield.

However, recent seasons have not been fruitful for Bayern, especially their most recent campaign. Finishing the season without a trophy is a huge cause for concern for the club and given that former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has secured the role after Thomas Tuchel departed, he may well be considering his options for the last big move of his career.

According to Sky Germany’s Kerry Hau, Kimmich has not received communication from the club about extending his current deal which opens up a potential move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs. “Max Eberl has not told Kimmich clearly: 'We want to extend with you after the Euros' - That's why the player has somewhat been 'left hanging'. In case of a move, Kimmich would only join an absolute ambitious top club.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal would be options for him. But at the moment, there are no talks with any other club. Rumours about Real Madrid in the past few days are off the mark. Bayern is still Kimmich's first point of contact.”

Kimmich will be front and centre for Germany this summer and will have a chance to raise his stock should no deal come from the club. At 29, it will likely be his last chance to earn a move to another big club after years of reports and rumours. His deal expires next summer and, as it stands, he is becoming increasingly close to moving on. Valued at £43m (€50m) on Transfermarkt, it could be a fee close to that which secures a move.

