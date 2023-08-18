The Bayern Munich midfielder could be on the move after his manager’s latest comments.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch is only being offered a role off the bench ‘for now’ according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Reds’ interest in the midfielder dates back to the back end of last season, when the Dutch international was struggling for game time under Julian Naglesmann.

Once a highly-touted youngster from Ajax, his move to Germany has failed to catch fire as of yet and there are reports that Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested.

Following just three league starts last season, Gravenberch is finding it difficult to make an impact at Bayern and Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern manager, stated in a recent press conference (courtesy of the BBC) that the Netherlands international’s “role right now” is to make an impression off the bench, amid transfer interest from England.

“I see him in an attacking role. When he came on in pre-season, he was very good. His strengths are with his back to goal and dribbling,” the German said.

“He only came off the bench in the friendlies, and that’s his role right now. If he remains patient and continues to work hard, he’s got the same chances as everyone else.”

In terms of the latest reports, Fabrizio Romano claims both Liverpool and United called this week to be updated on his situation. Bayern still do not want to sell the 21-year-old and the two clubs will remain in contact in case of any last minute changes.

Liverpool are close to completing a deal for Wataru Endo to help combat their defensive midfield issues, but another midfielder looks destined to arrive and Crystal Palace’s Chieck Doucoure has been reported as being a key target.

Gravenberch played less than 1,000 minutes last season but, prior to that, he was a key player in his final season at Ajax where he played over 3,000 minutes and has been valued at €30.00m (£25m).