Liverpool are set to miss out on signing Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid have taken pole position ahead of the summer transfer window, despite the Reds reportedly offering more money.

Several outlets have reported the Englishman’s pending move to the Bernabéu, including Fabrizio Romano, who states that Madrid are “close to completing a deal.” Chief scout Juni Calafat has been crucial in the process of acquiring Bellingham and personal terms are “almost agreed.”

A meeting with Borussia Dortmund has been scheduled, which will see Madrid finally get their man if an agreement is reached, slamming the door shut on Liverpool and Manchester City, who were also in pursuit of the playmaker.

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring a goal for Dortmund

Liverpool had initially withdrawn their interest in Bellingham due to his hefty asking price. However, a recent report from Football Insider claimed that the Reds were back in the running for the 19-year-old and were ‘pressing ahead’ with their plans to snap him up.

Jurgen Klopp’s priority this summer is to bolster his midfield, after identifying it as an area needing improvement ahead of the new season. Bellingham was at the top of Liverpool’s list for a long time, with other names including Chelsea’s Mason Mount also being linked.

A follow up report from Spanish outlet Marca has also revealed that Liverpool tabled a “dizzying offer” for Bellingham, as did Man City. The two Premier League sides were Madrid’s biggest competition in the race for Bellingham and were ‘putting up a lot more money’ than the La Liga giants.

Dortmund had made their peace with the fact Bellingham would be leaving the Black and Yellows and wanted to pocket €140 millon (£123m) through the sale. However, Madrid are said to be looking to pay between €100m (£88m) and €120m (£105m), according to Bild (via Marca).