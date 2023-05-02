Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window as the Reds look to finish a rough campaign in the right manner

Liverpool’s hunt for a midfielder continues as the Merseyside outfit have reportedly broadened their search to Portugal. Sporting CP star Manuel Ugarte has appeared on Jurgen Klopp’s radar and the club could be readying up an offer to sign him this summer.

That’s according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), who claim that Liverpool have “initiated initial contact” with the 22-year-old and they are trying to “gauge readiness” of the situation.

Klopp has made a revamp of his midfield the top priority heading in the transfer window and plenty of options have been linked with a potential move to Anfield. The main targets include the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, and even interest in Jude Bellingham is still alive, but others are also in the mix.

Liverpool interested in Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte of Uruguay in action

Ugarte is one of the latest names to be added to Klopp’s watch list ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster transfer window. The Uruguay international is a defensive midfielder whose main strengths are long balls and ball control, as highlighted by Sofascore.

Ugarte signed for Sporting CP in 2021 from league rivals Famalicão and his current contract runs until 2026. He also has quite a handsome release clause of €60 million (£52m), according to Record (via Sport Witness).

Klopp is searching for a more combative midfielder and Ugarte ticks a lot of boxes but Liverpool will need to move fast if they want to secure his signature this summer. Other clubs are also in pursuit of Ugarte, including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Even Leeds United are said to be monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation in Portugal.

Signing a player like Ugarte would put pressure on Fabinho, who is Klopp’s only available defensive midfielder at the moment. Stefan Bajcetic is currently ruled out due to a groin/hip injury and has had limited time on the pitch for the senior team so far.

The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta have all been linked to exits, while Fabio Carvalho has also been given the green light to leave this summer.

