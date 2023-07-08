The Reds have once again put themselves in the race to sign Kylian Mbappé.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappé before but this time, the reports over him leaving Paris Saint-Germain are very strong. So strong in fact, that club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is preparing for all possible scenarios this summer, and the Reds may have a boost in light of his recent revelation.

Naturally, PSG are pulling out all the stops to try and convince Mbappé to stay at the club beyond this summer. The French giants are eager to see him sign a new contract as his current terms expire next summer, meaning they will lost the joint-most valuable player in the world for nothing.

So while Mbappé’s future remains uncertain for now, the likes of Liverpool and long-term admirers Real Madrid are hawking the situation. The Reds have reportedly already slapped a whopping £172 million offer down on the table for the striker.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Nacional, Al-Khelaïfi is determined to ‘do everything possible’ to avoid selling the world-class talent to Los Blancos. While the preferred outcome would be to tie the 24-year-old down at PSG, the president is aware that this may not be the fairytale ending that comes of this saga.

This could mean that if the race boils down to just Liverpool and Madrid, the Reds may have the upper-hand due to Al-Khelaïfi’s stance.

The Nacional report also claims that Mbappé has not changed his mind over wanting to leave Ligue 1 and challenge himself elsewhere. In fact, he remains ‘more in favour of leaving with immediate effect’ than to stay and commit his future to PSG.

