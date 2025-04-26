Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur team news as Liverpool aim to secure the Premier League title.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Son Heung-min will be absent for Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

A draw for the Reds at Anfield will see them secure the Premier League title. Arne Slot’s side are 12 points above second-placed Arsenal and head into the Spurs games as heavy favourites. Tottenham have been defeated 18 times in the league this season and languish in 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs’ chief focus is on the Europa League. They are in the semi-finals and face Bodo/Glimt in the first leg next week. The winner of the competition is guaranteed a spot in the 2025-26 Champions League.

Tottenham team news

That is why captain Son is not being risked against Liverpool, which is a boost for the hosts as they aim to claim a 20th English championship. Radu Draugsin (ACL) is also unavailable for the North London side.

Spurs boss Postecoglou said via Football.London: “We don't really have injury problems. We've only got really one that's kind of…obviously Sonny's the one that's kind of working, trying to work his way back, and he's improving, which is positive for us, not for Sunday, but apart from obviously the longer term ones, everyone else from the last game has backed up really well, so rest of the squads fit and available, and in terms of team selection we'll see, we’ve got another 48 hours to decide which way we go.

On how he plans to approach the Liverpool game, Postecoglou added: “I think you want to do more than that. You want to go there and compete against, obviously, a very good side, and compete well and its not just about getting through unscathed you want to get through having played well against the top team. And I think irrespective of what's on the horizon. That's the primary importance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool vs Spurs past battles

Liverpool have already earned two emphatic wins over Tottenham this season. They earned a 6-3 triumph in the reverse fixture in December and then won 4-0 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg two months later.

Postecoglou admitted Spurs have been ‘beaten up’ by the Reds but is taking some solace for the 1-0 victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Spurs supremo added: “They've been very settled, so like you said that's the story of our season and you know we've fluctuated between being really good at times with other times not so good. I mean they're the only team that's really beaten us comprehensively. I'm not really sure what the figures are, but out of the 18 games or whatever we've lost in the league, I think 15 of them have probably been by a goal, so it's not like.... but Liverpool for sure, they have beat us up a couple of times.

“Like you said in the cup game first leg, I thought we were really good, we took the game to them even though again we had quite a few absences and. worked really hard to get a win in that game, so we know it's going to be tough at the weekend, but at the same time I think it's a great challenge for us.”