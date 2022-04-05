A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to take on Benfica in the Champions League.

It’s matchday for Liverpool as attention turns to the Champions League and Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp insists expectations over a quadruple are ‘unrealistic’, but the quadruple is still on for the Reds as we move into the final stages of the season.

And success in Lisbon this evening in the quarter-final first leg would go a long way to keeping those hopes alive.

But while Liverpool put the final touches on their preparations in Portugal, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer rumours.

Salah determined to stay

Mo Salah is said to be determined to sign a new contract with Liverpool, according to Egyptian Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi.

Sobhi is quoted as saying on Egyptian radio: “I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool. There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them.”

Mbappe links

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is available for free at the end of the season, and while Real Madrid remain favourites to pull off a deal, Gazzetta dello Sport say there is another club ‘moving in the shadows’.

There is speculation that the club is Liverpool with the Reds having previously been linked.

Raphinha still on the radar

Liverpool are still said to be keeping an eye on Leeds United star Raphinha ahead of this season.

Barcelona have been installed as favourites to land the winger over recent weeks, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Anfield Watch has claimed the race is far from over.