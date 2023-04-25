An update has emerged regarding a Liverpool transfer target Jurgen Klopp is keen to pursue.

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, who they missed out on signing last summer.

The Reds were keen on the midfielder, who rose into the spotlight during his time with AS Monaco. Jurgen Klopp expressed his interest in the Frenchman, but Madrid swooped in and snapped up the versatile midfielder for a handsome £80 million.

However, since his arrival at the Bernabéu, the club have reportedly not been fully convinced by his performances. Therefore, Los Blancos could be open to offers for Tchouaméni this summer, despite him only being at the club for a year.

According to Eduardo Inda of El Chiringuito de Jugones (via Fichajes), Real Madrid would “welcome the departure” of the 23-year-old, providing there was a suitable offer on the table.

Who is Liverpool target Aurélien Tchouaméni?

Tchouaméni is a defensive midfielder by trade but also has no problems getting up the pitch and contributing to attacking play. Highlighted by Sofascore, his key strengths include positioning, ball interception, and ball control.

In 25 La Liga appearances so far for Madrid, he has tallied four assists and picked up just one yellow card.

Tchouaméni has also been capped for France 22 times and has scored two goals for his country. One of those came in the World Cup during Les Bleus’ victory over England in the quarter-finals.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Klopp, who is “convinced” that signing the midfielder would be a “magnificent operation” for Liverpool, who are looking to rebuild their midfield ahead of next season.

That’s according to El Nacional, who report that the Reds manager would be willing to pay €80 million (£71m) for Tchouaméni.

At 23 years old, the Frenchman would be one of the youngest of Klopp’s midfielders, as Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago are all over 30. Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s futures are in doubt, as both have fallen out of favour at Anfield.