After the fiasco with their failed Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo moves, Liverpool continue to scour the transfer market for a new midfield recruit before the window slams shut in a weeks’ time. Things have been getting desperate since Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left, as the Reds have not fully replaced their surprise departures.

Liverpool have managed to sign Wataru Endo, but it still leaves a rather hefty gap in their engine room, especially in the more defensive position. Overall, five senior midfielders have left Anfield this summer, as well as Fábio Carvalho who has gone out on loan. Worryingly, Thiago has also been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia and his exit would mean Curtis Jones is the most senior midfielder on the roster.

Of course, the Reds are working to bring in at least one more midfielder before the end of the month and they are edging closer to a potential deal for Ryan Gravenberch. Liverpool have been linked to the Bayern Munich ace for a while now — talks faded while focus was firmly on trying to sign Lavia from Southampton, but they have reignited again during their time of need.

According to an update from 90min, the Bavarians are ‘relaxing their stance’ regarding a potential exit for the midfielder, which is a welcome boost for Klopp and co. Gravenberch has expressed his desire to join the Merseyside outfit in the past and it looked almost certain he was headed in that direction, but Bayern have been firm on their stance that he is not for sale.

This is now softening and Liverpool could well sneak a deal over the line just before the first day of September, which would put a lot of minds at rest moving further into the season.