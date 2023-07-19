Mauricio Pochettino makes double Liverpool transfer admission

The new Chelsea manager spoke on two players the Reds have been linked with.

The newly-appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out on two targets that have been linked with Liverpool this window.

One of those is defender Levi Colwill. The U21 European Champion impressed at Brighton last season and produced a fine campaign for his country as his side didn’t concede a goal across their six-game run.

This summer has seen major changes at Stamford Bridge and Colwill’s future was up in the air as the young star wanted guarantees about his future as Brighton and Liverpool’s watched on. Liverpool were hoping for a breakdown in talks to move in, with Jurgen Klopp even reportedly placing a phone call directly to the player.

Currently, the defender has travelled to the USA for the club’s pre season tour and, via Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino gave a short conservative when speaking on his future.

“With Levi Colwill, we were talking. We had nice chat but it’s private what we talked but it is important that they know what we think.”

Another name on the list across this year linked with the Reds is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo; Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls but the Ecuadorian is certainly a player that has been in demand.

Chelsea are pushing hard for a deal, but Liverpool have certainly not been linked with him during the current window. Pochettino also revealed the latest on his deal.

“All of our team are working very hard to get what we want,” he said coyly. “I don’t want to speak about specific names. Like us, many clubs are working to sign a player to improve their team.”

Caicedo is a deal that former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann backed the club to pursue, when speaking to Lord Ping.

“Liverpool need another midfielder if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho do decide to leave for what they’re being offered in Saudi Arabia. Moises Caicedo is a brilliant player, he fits the profile of a ‘ball-winner’, what Fabinho has been doing for Liverpool for years.

